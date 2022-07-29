Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (ASX:SWTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (ASX:SWTZ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, July 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Switzer Dividend Growth Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.006.

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

