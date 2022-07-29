Symbotic (SYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $18.37 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

