Symbotic (SYM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYMGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 1st. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $18.37 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

