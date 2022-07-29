Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $142.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.