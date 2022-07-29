T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $124.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.17. 17,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.33. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,865,799,000 after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after purchasing an additional 900,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

