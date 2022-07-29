Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) CEO Acquires $35,415.00 in Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,415.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Requadt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Scott Requadt bought 3,090 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,132.50.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Scott Requadt bought 5,528 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $23,438.72.

Shares of TALS opened at $4.34 on Friday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $179.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TALS shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,058 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

