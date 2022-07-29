Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $509,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

