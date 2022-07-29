Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taronis Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,800 shares, an increase of 98.6% from the June 30th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Taronis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TRNX remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,160. Taronis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc, a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

