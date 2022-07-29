TC Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$69.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$68.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.82.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total value of C$56,382.30. In related news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.10, for a total transaction of C$56,382.30. Also, Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,250. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,973 shares of company stock worth $137,186 and have sold 57,480 shares worth $4,231,619.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.