TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 60,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,839,343 shares.The stock last traded at $53.55 and had previously closed at $54.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

