TD Securities Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$107.07.
Precision Drilling Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of PD opened at C$85.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$35.82 and a 1 year high of C$109.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at Precision Drilling
In other news, Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 1,176 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.72, for a total value of C$125,508.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,981,555.65.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
