Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE:TECK opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

