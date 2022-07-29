Teekay (TK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%.

NYSE:TK opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Teekay by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

