Teekay (TK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%.
Teekay Stock Performance
NYSE:TK opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.01.
Institutional Trading of Teekay
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.