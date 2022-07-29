TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.78% of TEGNA worth $38,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

