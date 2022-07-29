Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

