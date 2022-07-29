Teleflex’s (TFX) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.54.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $245.69 on Friday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $235.58 and a twelve month high of $405.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total value of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $276,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

