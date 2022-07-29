Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LVLU. Bank of America lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.