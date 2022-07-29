Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 477.8% in July

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 477.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Temenos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Temenos from CHF 95 to CHF 86 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 89 to CHF 74.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.
Temenos Price Performance
TMSNY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,317. Temenos has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $168.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.56.
Temenos Announces Dividend
About Temenos
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMSNY)
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.