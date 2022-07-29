Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY22 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

