Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $120.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

TER stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradyne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

