Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Citigroup

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

