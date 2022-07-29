Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TER traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,364. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87.

About Teradyne

Teradyne ( NYSE:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.26 million.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

