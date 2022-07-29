Teradyne’s (TER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $106,198,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.