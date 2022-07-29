Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 74.3% in July

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the June 30th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TEZNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($7.96) to €9.00 ($9.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Shares of TEZNY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 15,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

