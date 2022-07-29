Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

TSLA traded up $20.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $862.85. The company had a trading volume of 458,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $894.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.66, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $717.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $848.59.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $855.21.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.