Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.23-2.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.46. The stock had a trading volume of 94,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day moving average of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

