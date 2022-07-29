Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $81.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $102.10.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

