The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Holdings Trimmed by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Andersons accounts for 0.9% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Andersons by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 58.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ANDE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Andersons Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.75. 722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,999. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

