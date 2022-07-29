The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BA opened at $158.00 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

