The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $423,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 154.3% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

