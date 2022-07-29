The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,687,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 6.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $479,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.08. 159,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,532. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.