The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $139,544,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $85,881,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

