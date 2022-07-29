The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Symbotic Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $18.37 on Monday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

