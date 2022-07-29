The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Holdings Decreased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,180.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $39.84 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.