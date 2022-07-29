The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in July

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 707,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

The9 Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:NCTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,590. The9 has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of The9

The9 Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The9 by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Featured Articles

