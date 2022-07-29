Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Short Interest Update

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,920,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TSOI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 7,488,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,593. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, traumatic brain injury, and lung pathologies, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products include QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

