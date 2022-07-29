Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Issues Earnings Results

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 1,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,830. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $253,000. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Third Coast Bancshares

TCBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Third Coast Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

