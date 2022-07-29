Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Down 83.0% in July

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the June 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $13.76. 1,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
