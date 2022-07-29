Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$2.10 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWM. CSFB decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.93.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$417.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$658.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.