Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 146.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Tilray Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of TLRY opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Tilray by 57.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray



Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.



