Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Tofutti Brands Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

