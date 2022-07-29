Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $534.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $518.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

