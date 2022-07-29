Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.52. 6,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,116. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.15.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

