Tower Bridge Advisors Has $13.81 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.30.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.50. 461,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $423.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

