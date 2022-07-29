Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 30.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. 8,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.54. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.64 and a 12 month high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

