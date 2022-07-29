Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 375 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $190.74. 27,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,217. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.43 and its 200 day moving average is $188.45.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

