Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

LOW stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,476. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.04.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

