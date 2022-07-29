Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. 111,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,278,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.