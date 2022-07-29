Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 355 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 60,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 47,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.32 and its 200-day moving average is $255.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.