Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 64,399 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64,399 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Leidos were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 43.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.18. 2,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

