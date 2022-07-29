TOWER Market Capitalization Reaches $1.95 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, TOWER has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. TOWER has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $57,592.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,700.28 or 0.99997115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003890 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00032872 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

TOWER Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

TOWER Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

